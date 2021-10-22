Norfolk man sentenced to over two decades in prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, bribing public official

FILE – This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. A retired high-ranking official with the Drug Enforcement Administration has testified that three large opioid distributors had a “systematic failure” in monitoring suspicious pill orders. Joe Rannazzisi, former head of the Office of Diversion Control for the DEA from 2006 to 2015, testified Tuesday, June8, 2021 in Charleston in a landmark civil case brought by Cabell County and the city of Huntington that accuses AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. of fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 31-year-old Norfolk man was sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and bribery of a public official.

Over the course of 16 months, court documents show that Donatarius Leshay Boone received numerous packages through the U.S. Postal Service containing pressed fentanyl pills that he would then distribute to at least three other individuals for further sale and distribution.

The fentanyl-laced pills were pressed to look like prescription opioid medication.

Between February and March 2021, two packages heading towards the Eastern District of Virginia were identified by law enforcement. The packages were specifically heading towards a business in Windsor and a rented postal box at a UPS Store located in Suffolk.

Boone attempted to pick up the second package on March 15 when confronted by law enforcement and attempted to flee on foot.

After being arrested, he admitted he was the intended recipient of both packages. Records show that Boone also admitted that he had been responsible for the importation of approximately 10,000 pills per month.

When authorities searched his home, they recovered a firearm, additional quantities of cocaine and fentanyl, scales, and commonly used adulterants.

Shortly thereafter, he attempted to bribe a federal agent to form a “partnership.” He allegedly told agents in a recorded phone call that, in exchange for $20,000, he expected the agent to protect him from criminal charges and assist him in maintaining his lines of drug supply and distribution.

After reporting the call, Boone was arrested after arranging a meeting with the agent. After his arrest, agents searched his car and found the $20,000 he promised.