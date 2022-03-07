Norfolk man sentenced to 460 months for sex trafficking, drug, and firearm charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man convicted of sex trafficking along with several drug and firearms charges has been sentenced to more than 38 years behind bars.

34-year-old LeAnthony Winston, a six-time convicted felon, was released from state prison in December 2019 for firearm and drug convictions. Once he was released, officials say he got hold of another firearm and began to traffic methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine, and cocaine base.

Court documents show that from March through May 2020, Winston trafficked two women in Norfolk. He would use false promises of love, protection, threats and violence to coerce them into engaging in commercial sex.

Officials say Winston’s co-conspirator, 37-year-old Norfolk resident Tonya Hardesty trained the women, created advertisements, and set up commercial sex “dates” with clients. Winston, meanwhile, set the prices and kept all of the proceeds.

Additionally, Winston distributed drugs to the women, including methamphetamine and crack, to keep them awake so that they could have as many “dates” as possible.

The women would then be indebted to him for the cost of the drugs.

In April 2020, police responded to the Ocean View Inn Motel in Norfolk after Winston beat, choked, and threatened to kill one of the women in a dispute about money. The woman told police she was assaulted by her “pimp.”

Police searched of the hotel room and found a second woman and Winston’s loaded firearm.

Winston was arrested a month later. Police say he had approximately 16.8 grams of crack cocaine on him at the time of his arrest.

While in custody, Winston continued to coerce the second woman to engage in commercial sex, claiming that he would be out on a bond soon. Police say he continued to threaten her over a jail call.

On Monday, he was sentenced to 460 months in prison.