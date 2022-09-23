NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Norfolk man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday after ramming his SUV into the mother of his children in 2021 at the MacArthur Center.

Court documents say 33-year-old Avion Northan was attending a hearing at Norfolk Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court on August 17, 2021 in which he lost custody of the two kids he shared with the woman he attacked.

Northan then proceeded to his SUV, located in the MacArthur garage, drove, and parked his car behind the woman’s vehicle, and proceeded to strike her with his vehicle as she was standing by her driver’s side door.

Police say the woman was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman has since undergone numerous surgeries and has recently regained her ability to walk.