NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after shooting another man back in 2020 leaving the victim paralyzed.

According to the Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney, 27-year-old Daniel Lee Horne was sentenced Friday to 20 years. His sentence includes five years suspended for aggravated malicious wounding, five years with three suspended for maliciously discharging a firearm, and three years for the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

His suspended sentence is conditioned upon two years of good behavior and indeterminate supervised probation following his release.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in the early morning of July 6, 2020. The victim, then-28-year-old Tyquane L. Perry, visited the mother of his children at her apartment in the 300 block of East Brambleton Avenue.

Unbeknownst to Perry, Horne was also inside the apartment. Investigators say Horne jumped at Perry, began swearing at him and shot him in the neck once with a .45-caliber firearm.

The gunshot cut Perry’s spinal cord and paralyzed him from the chest down. Perry now uses a wheelchair.

In May of this year, Horne was convicted on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, maliciously discharging a firearm in an occupied building, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

