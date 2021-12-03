Norfolk man sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for witness tampering in illegal guns case

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man was sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison for illegally possessing guns and witness tampering.

Adonis Marquis Perry, 32, was sentenced Friday in federal court in Norfolk, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release. He was convicted of illegally possessing firearms as a felon, four counts of witness tampering and obstruction of justice, and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

According to the DOJ, Perry was a five-time convicted felon who had already had two state convictions and one federal conviction for being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Perry took photos of himself in October and November 2017 holding a Glock Model 17, 9mm semi-automatic handgun, loaded with an extended magazine, and a Taurus, Model 66, .357 magnum revolver.

Perry was then arrested during a traffic stop in Norfolk Dec. 18, 2017. He allegedly attempted to elude law enforcement by running stop signs and rapidly turning. He ended by stopping in a residential parking lot.

Police ordered Perry and another person out of the vehicle and then found a Taurus revolver and the Glock handgun after searching the vehicle. The Glock was loaded with the same magazine shown in Perry’s pictures from the month before, the DOJ said.

After his arrest, authorities said Perry spent seven months making phone calls from prison to engage in witness tampering and obstruction of justice. He was trying to interfere with the possible testimony from the second person in the vehicle with him the night he was arrested.

“The defendant controlled the witness through fear — at one point before his arrest, he pointed the Glock handgun at the witness and threatened to kill her if she left him, and on jail calls he reminded her that he knew where she and her family members lived,” the DOJ said in the news release.

The DOJ added that Perry has threatened to hurt or kill at least five of his defense attorneys. He lunged at one during a hearing in court. He also mailed letters to some attorneys threatening to send his “associates” to their offices if they didn’t remove themselves from his case.