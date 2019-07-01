Norfolk man sentenced to 15 years for killing his own cousin

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Ronald Best has been sentenced after being convicted of killing his own cousin.

A judge sentenced Best in Norfolk Circuit Court to a maximum of 15 years following his conviction in May for the death of his cousin, 49-year-old Samantha Garner.

A jury found him guilty back in January of voluntary manslaughter and unlawfully shooting at an occupied dwelling.

The incident occurred on Kimball Terrace in Norfolk back in June of 2017 when Best and 50-year-old Ulysses Butler got into an argument which turned into a gunfight.

In the midst of the argument, Best got into his car and fired shots into Butler’s home, police say.

Best’s cousin, Samantha Garner was inside the home and was shot in the crossfire.

A jury recommended the 15 years maximum back in January during a jury trial and the judge imposed the recommended sentence.

In addition, the judge sentenced Best to an additional three years all suspended with conditions after his release with supervision.