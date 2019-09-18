Norfolk man sentenced to 13 years in prison for dealing heroin, fentanyl

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man who dealt heroin and fentanyl is facing more than a decade in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Virginia cited court records that said 33-year-old Barry Jamel Alexander sold herion mixed with fentanyl to an uncover police officer at a Norfolk 7-Eleven.

Alexander used his cousin as a middle man in an effort to protect himself from criminal exposure. However, he was seen on store security cameras handing the drugs to his cousin and then receiving money soon after that exchange.

Federal prosecutors said Alexander also sold heroin mixed with fentanyl to a customer who overdosed on the substance and had to be revived with Narcan. Alexander knew that this person had overdosed when he sold drugs to the undercover officer.

Some of Alexander’s customers later told law enforcement that they had purchased more than two kilograms of heroin from Alexander over a period of around five years.

Alexander was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger said in a statement, “Alexander dumped a significant amount of opioids into our community. This is a just sentence for Alexander, a defendant with a significant criminal history that includes over 30 previous convictions.”