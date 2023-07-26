NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, a 32-year-old Norfolk man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the violent kidnapping of his child’s mother.

Courts documents reveal that on May 19, 2022, James Maloyd Hunter, II kidnapped the mother of his child because he was upset that she brought her new boyfriend around the child.

Around 5:35 a.m., Hunter and two other accomplices went to the woman’s home and confronted while she was attempting to leave for work.

According to court documents, Hunter put a gun to her head and forced her into his vehicle. Once inside the vehicle, he strangled her so she could not scream.

Hunter and the two conspirators drove to a hotel on Military Highway where he zip-tied the victim’s hands together and made her get on floor of the vehicle so no one could see her.

A day later, Hunter was pulled over by police in Hocking Ohio. Police freed the woman and noticed marks around her neck consistent with strangulation.

Detectives found a package of zip ties, a roll of duct tape, a hunting style knife, a pair of scissors in Hunter’s vehicle.

Additionally, they recovered a receipt from Superior Pawn in Norfolk for the purchase of a 9mm Ruger, semiautomatic handgun.

After searching Hunter’s phone, investigators discovered that he had searched the internet for the following: “tranquilizer darts for humans,” “directions to Colorado,” “do you need a passport to cross into Canada,” “sleeping sedative,” “how to put oil filter silencer on handgun,” and “homemade suppressor for handheld pistol.”