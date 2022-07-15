NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) – A Norfolk man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday for dealing drugs with a firearm.

Court documents show that 29-year-old Nakia Lamont Platt was found unconscious behind the wheel of a parked car at a gas station pump on August 10, 2021.

Officers called to the scene found a bag of cocaine on Platt’s lap, along with a loaded Glock semi-automatic pistol at his feet.

At sentencing, Platt was classified as a carrier offender due to his prior convictions of attempted robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and multiple drug felonies.