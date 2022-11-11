NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man in Norfolk has been sentenced to more than 5 years behind bars for charges involving a 2020 fatal shooting.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Marquis Yates on two charges including possession of a weapon by a violent felon and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

In total, Yates will serve 5 years and 7 months in prison along with 5 years of unsupervised probation following his release.

In late August, initial felony charges filed against YAtes in connection with the fatal shooting were dismissed in court.

Yates was initially charged with second-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of felony first offense, first-degree murder, and malicious discharge of a firearm in an occupied building.

These charges stem from a shooting that occurred around 12:30 a.m. July 26, 2020 in the 500 block of Mariners Way.

Police said 20-year-old Kyilene Torain was shot and transported to a local hospital where she later died.