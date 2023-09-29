NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – 22-year-old Tyron Whitaker admitted to killing 51-year-old Brian Austin and will serve more than 13 years in prison for the crime.

His sentence was handed down in Norfolk Circuit Court on July 14, 2023.

According to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Whitaker used a dating app and pretended he was a woman in order to lure Brian Austin into meeting him so he could rob him. That meeting happened the night of May 21, 2019. The case revealed that Whitaker attempted to break into Mr. Austin’s car after he arrived and parked in the 200 block of West Balview Avenue. Instead of robbing him, he shot him. The bullet struck Mr. Austin in his shoulder and chest. Police arrived to find him in the driver’s seat already deceased.

Months after the deadly shooting, a family member of Whitaker’s provided information to police that eventually led to Whitaker’s arrest on Sept. 10, 2020.

During what was supposed to be his pre-jury trial hearing, Whitaker pleaded guilty to second degree murder. He was sentenced to 13 years and four months in prison, with an additional 10 years suspended.

“Tyron Whitaker lured the victim, intended to rob him, and killed him,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “We have held Mr. Whitaker accountable, honored the victim and the wishes of his family, and protected the community. People who predate our citizens must serve time.”