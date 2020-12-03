Norfolk man sentenced for armed cocaine trafficking

Mug shot of 57-year-old Daryl Keith Sills provided by the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – On Thursday, a previously convicted felon was sentenced to over 18 years in prison for conspiring to traffic wholesale amounts of cocaine and possessing several guns to protect his drug trade.

According to court documents, 57-year-old Daryl Keith Sills completed a nine-year federal sentence for conspiring to distribute multiple kilograms of cocaine.

Two years later the DOJ said, Sills started up his drug trafficking operation again, distributing at least one kilogram of powder cocaine a month until his October 2019 arrest on the charges in this case.

During the investigation, DEA agents conducted three controlled buys from Sills, totaling 140 grams of cocaine.

The Department of Justice said informants observed Sills receive and store more than 10 kilograms of cocaine in his residence.

During Sills’ arrest, law enforcement searched his Norfolk and Virginia Beach drug premises and recovered a total of nine firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, 713 grams of cocaine, and 74 grams of marijuana.

Authorities said Sills admitted to his years-long conspiracy and attributed 20 kilograms of historical cocaine weight to himself.

The case is a part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.

For more information about Project Guardian visit their website.

