NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 30-year-old Norfolk man will serve a year and a half in prison after he fatally stabbed his brother last year.

Tevin Darrell Locker was sentenced on Friday after pleading to voluntary manslaughter in the case back on April 26, according to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Tevin killed his younger brother, 28-year-old Terrell Davon Locker, on June 5 on Hough Avenue, police said. Terrell was found on the sidewalk with a single stab wound to his neck and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. An autopsy found his blood alcohol concentration was more than 0.19 when he died.

Police had no leads in the case until Tevin turned himself in at the Norfolk Operations Center two nights later, accompanied by his father and grandmother.

“All I have to say is I was attacked,” Tevin told the magistrate, but prosecutors say the exact circumstances of the incident remain unknown. Though a family member testified on Friday that Terrell, despite being a loving brother when sober, would treat Tevin “as a punching bag” when he’d been drinking.

Tevin was originally charged with second-degree murder, but prosecutors say that information and other considerations, such as Tevin’s remorse and the parents’ insistence that the commonwealth talk the mitigating facts in consideration, led to the plea agreement on lesser charges.

“The story of a brother killing a brother is as old as Cain and Abel and just as tragic,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “Tevin and Terrell’s parents have lost Terrell, and for them it was important that we hold Tevin accountable but that we not cause them to lose Tevin too. This is a very difficult case, where we must honor the memory of Terrell while also honoring the wishes of his parents that we exercise just mercy toward their surviving son. We have done our best to do so.”