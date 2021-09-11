Norfolk man runs nearly two marathons for World Suicide Prevention Awareness month

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — World Suicide Prevention Day marks milestones and memories for many. For one local suicide survivor, it marks the first day of training to raise awareness for the cause.

Colin Lowther tells 10 On Your Side he tried to take his own life in January of last year. He’s alive to share his story and does it through “Run for the 132.”

Lowther saw a statistic that an estimated 132 people in the United States committed suicide every day.

Armed with the statistic and purpose to lower the number, he started “Run for the 132”.

On last year’s World Suicide Prevention day, Lowther started his training to run 132 miles in honor of those lives lost every day.

We first brought you Lowther’s story the day before his run on Thursday, which he trained a year for.

Although he wasn’t able to finish the run, Lowther ran nearly two marathons before volunteers stepped in to finish the remainder of the 132 miles.

“I personally ended up running 54 miles,” said Lowther. “The support we got from all the running buddies, who I did not get to run with because I dropped out, came together and finished the 132. So it was an incredible experience. It was never about the mileage, it was always about the money and raising awareness and starting conversations and so it really could not have turned out much better.”

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (24/7): 1-800-273-8255