Norfolk man recovers from hit-and-run; police still searching for suspect

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Norfolk man who was critically injured in a hit-and-run is now out of the hospital. At the same time, Norfolk Police are looking for the person they say left the scene of the accident.

Alex Diacopoulos has a long road ahead of him. He spent days in the intensive care unit.

“Seeing some justice would be better than none,” he said.

After spending nearly two months in the hospital, he is taking things day-by-day.

“My left leg, there’s is almost no movement,” he added. “My left arm is pretty much the same, so dealing with that has been very difficult.”

Diacopoulos’s life forever changed June 28. He had just left work Mermaid Winery in Norfolk to head home.

“To be honest, I don’t remember anything after leaving work,” Diacopoulos said.

Diacopoulos got less than a mile down from work and came to the intersection of Llewellyn Avenue and 35th Street. That’s when police say his car was T-boned by 21-year-old Brian Cuffee.

“First thing I remember is waking up in the hospital tubes attached to me,” Diacopoulos said.

In addition to broken bones, he suffered a severe brain injury. He was told the driver left at the scene.

Have you seen 21-year-old Brian Cuffee. @NorfolkPD say he is responsible for severely injuring a man in a hit and run. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/IPqpJt7d8d — Jason Marks (@jasonmarkswavy) August 13, 2020

“How could you have that much disregard for someone’s life and well-being?” Diacopoulos said.

Police say they’ve been looking for Cuffee, but can’t seem to find him. They are now turning to the community for help.

“I’m disappointed,” he added. “I wouldn’t say I’m angry.”

As police struggle to find Cuffee, Diacopoulos struggles with everyday life.

“The activities of daily life are hard now and that is extremely frustrating,” he said.

What would help would be seeing Cuffee behind bars.

“It’s not something I would do,” Diacopoulos added. “In no situation, I would think, that any decent person would do that.“

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

