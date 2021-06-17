Norfolk man posed as 11-year-old on Instagram to get sexually explicit images of minors, authorities say

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jermaine Durham Jr.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man is accused of using Instagram accounts to obtain sexually explicit images of minors.

Court paperwork shows Jermaine Durham Jr. was recently arrested and charged with production of child pornography, coercion and enticement of a minor, receipt of images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct and access with intent to view images of minors engaging in sexually explicit content.

Authorities say Durham used two accounts to obtain the sexually graphic material, including images from an 8-year-old girl, last summer.

He would pose as an 11-year-old girl to solicit the children, authorities say. A detective was able to locate about 800 images of child pornography on an account linked to Durham’s email, court documents show.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10