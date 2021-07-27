Norfolk man pleads guilty to several child pornography charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man has pleaded guilty to several charges in connection to child pornography.

41-year-old Lamar J. Foreman was arrested back in May and was charged with five counts of indecent liberties, possessing child pornography, production of child pornography, and seven counts of using electronic communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

Foreman’s arrest stemmed from the investigation in which authorities say he used Facebook Messenger to communicate with a minor.

During a recent court hearing, Foreman pleaded guilty to the charges. His sentencing is set for October 15.