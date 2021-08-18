Norfolk man pleads guilty in fatal 2020 shooting at Wawa parking lot

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Norfolk has pleaded guilty more than a year after a shooting at a Wawa parking lot left another man dead.

The fatal shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. on August 8, 2020, at the parking lot of the Wawa located at 3360 East Princess Anne Road.

Police say the victim, 21-year-old Tabari Anthony, died following the shooting. Then-20-year-old Joseph K. Pagano was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Joseph K. Pagano

During his hearing Wednesday at the Norfolk Circuit Court, Pagano pleaded guilty to his second-degree murder charge. His sentencing date is set for October 22.