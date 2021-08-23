Norfolk man pepper sprayed while walking dog; couple now searching for their missing puppy

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Norfolk couple needs help finding their four-legged friend Zuri.

It started as a typical Sunday morning for Kaela LeGuillow and her boyfriend. She was in the shower and he was taking their 5-month-old puppy, Zuri, out for a walk.

Around 8:30 a.m., everything changed.

“As he’s trying to walk her, someone hopped out of a car and said ‘We’re going to take your puppy’ and proceeded to pepper spray him,” said LeGuillow. “We’re not sure who it was.”

As her boyfriend tried to clear the pepper spray from his eyes, the attacker allegedly got the puppy out of the harness.

LeGuillow’s boyfriend couldn’t see what happened next because of the pepper spray, so they aren’t sure whether the attacker took their dog, or whether she ran away. All they know is that their beloved Zuri is missing.

“Why would somebody do this? Why would somebody try to steal my dog? I don’t, we’ve never done anything to anybody and she’s the nicest dog, she’s never done anything to anybody so I don’t see, other than taking her for their own profit, I don’t see why they would take my dog,” said LeGuillow.

Because of the pepper spray, her boyfriend didn’t get a good look at his attacker and unfortunately, there are no security cameras that captured the incident.

“I don’t know what to do,” said LeGuillow. “I’ve checked shelters, I went on Nextdoor, Facebook, reached out to try to get my dog back but unfortunately I haven’t had any luck yet.”

LeGuillow is devastated, as her family’s dog died just months before she got Zuri. She’s desperate to get her back.

“She’s been my support basically for the two and a half months that we did have her. She’s been really great and an amazing addition to the family,” LeGuillow said.

LeGuillow says her dog is a 5-month-old Doberman, with a black coat and red underbody. She says she’s very playful and energetic.

If you’ve seen Zuri or know where the puppy might be, call police. You can also contact LeGuillow directly at kcl1996@gmail.com.