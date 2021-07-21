Norfolk man pardoned after serving more than 22 years behind bars

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy – UVA School of Law

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man who has served over 22 years for a crime he says he didn’t commit has been pardoned by Gov. Northam.

University of Virginia School of Law Associate Director of Communications and Senior Writer Eric Williamson posted the story of Bobbie Morman Jr. who was originally sentenced to 48 years at the age of 18 for a drive-by shooting.

Even though he claimed his innocence along with others testifying for his freedom, Morman was still put behind bars.

Thanks to the UVA’s School of Law’s Innocence Project, a student-led program that investigates and litigates wrongful convictions of inmates throughout Virginia, Morman has been pardoned.

Read more of his story HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10