Norfolk man now facing federal charges related to machine gun possession after July police pursuit

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man arrested after a police chase from Norfolk to Portsmouth back in July faces new charges in federal court after having related charges withdrawn in district court.

Shy’Quan Dodson was indicted in Norfolk Federal Court on charges of illegal possession of a machine gun, and possession of an unregistered firearm. He was set to be arraigned on Friday afternoon.

The gun was a Glock Model I9X with an attached 3D printed conversion device, according to court documents.

Dodson faced other charges after the pursuit, but they were withdrawn on February 7 in district court.

The July 17 incident started on Tunstall Avenue in Norfolk after officers reported several people were shooting at other and ended in a crash in Portsmouth that left one driver hurt.

Dodson and another man, 18-year-old Isaiah A. Glover, were taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. Both were originally charged with conspiracy, use of a firearm, felony hit and run, use of a machine gun, and carrying a loaded firearm. Glover currently isn’t facing federal charges.