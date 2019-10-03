Norfolk man, local students bring ‘little library’ to garden next to James Monroe Elementary

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — At Norfolk’s Park Place Peace Garden across from James Monroe Elementary School, there’s something new that’s growing.

“Literacy is important, reading is important,” said Rosean Lindsey.

Lindsey hopes that idea will develop roots and blossom.

“A little library is a small little house that has books in it. You can take one and put one back,” he explained.

Lindsey, who works with for a non-profit that teaches children to read, says the idea hit him when he noticed students gathering near the garden after school every day.

“We don’t have that many activities for them here, we have the Boys and Girls Club a couple years ago, but once that closed down there was not a lot of save haven places for the kids,” Lindsey said.

So now he’s praying this little library will serve as a home for kids to dig up the negativity and plant positivity.

“Most of the kids don’t have outlets, so when we come we’re going to spend some time with them, talk with them, encourage them, when you read you start to develop different behavior skills, and you start to develop a place of feeling a part of something,” he said.

Lindsey says the library was built by local students and 300 books were donated from the Norfolk Public Libraries to make his idea come to life, allowing children’s minds to blossom each day.

The little library officially opens on Monday after a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Plus, the art work on the side of the wood was painted by Lindsey’s sister, who’s a local author.

You could also have one near you. Norfolk Public Libraries has more than 20 of them set up across the city.