Norfolk man indicted in armed robbery of Richmond Sprint store

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY/WRIC) – Authorities have indicted a Norfolk man months after an armed robbery of a Colonial Heights Sprint store.

Tajh Rodgers of Norfolk was indicted earlier this month.

The incident took place at a Sprint Store in Colonial Heights on Jan. 7.

Rodgers reportedly entered the store with a gun and threatened the lives of two employees before fleeing the scene with 70 stolen items.

Rodgers has been charged with using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of the robbery, robbery affecting commerce, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. These charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Security footage shows one of the suspects entered the store around 2:15 p.m. with a handgun and ordered two employees to the back of the business.

The suspect then let a second suspect in through a rear door, and both began stealing ‘a large number of cell phones’ and cash from the register, according to police.

At one point, the two suspects forced the employees onto their hands and knees. One of them even seemed to mock the security camera as he drops a tablet into his sack of stolen goods.

While the crime was in progress, a customer entered the store and the suspects ordered one of the employees to assist them. The customer eventually left the store unharmed and unaware that a robbery was taking place.

Both suspects then left the store through the rear door and fled in a late model, black, four-door Lexus, according to police.

Detectives were able to develop several leads in the case that led to a search warrant at Rodger’s home in Norfolk. During the search, clothing, phones and a firearm were recovered that were directly related to this robbery, police said.

Rodgers is currently being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond pending his next court appearance in Colonial Heights.

Detectives continue to work to identify the second individual involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colonial Heights Police Department at (804)520-9300 (option #7) or you can call the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804)-748-0660.