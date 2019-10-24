Norfolk man in jail accused of seriously hurting his infant son

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man accused of seriously injuring his infant is behind bars without bond.

Christopher Camp, 23, is facing felony malicious wounding and felony child abuse and neglect.

While police won’t elaborate on what exactly Camp did to his son, court paperwork says they have enough evidence to prove their case.

Court documents show the incident happened at a home off Bellamy Avenue in Norfolk on September 22. That’s when they say a seriously injured infant was taken to a local hospital.

When the child got to the hospital, doctors called investigators because, based on the nature of the injuries, they believed the injuries were no accident.

After weeks of looking into the case, Norfolk Police arrested Christopher Camp on October 19.

Camp is due back in court October 28th to determine who’s going to be his attorney, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 2.

The incident is currently under investigation.