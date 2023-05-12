NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Norfolk man already on the state sex offender registry received a 10-year active sentence Friday, after being convicted of a 2021 sexual assault of a child.

Albert Leon Waiters, 51, received the 10-year sentence in Norfolk Circuit Court, with another 20 years suspended. Waiters pleaded guilty last Oct. 31 to taking indecent liberties with a child in a second/subsequent offense and aggravated sexual battery, according to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.

Waiters has been on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry since Jan. 31, 2011 after pleading guilty on Jan. 28, 2011 in Norfolk Circuit Court to charges of indecent liberties with a child and aggravated sexual battery.

The active sentence of 10 years is near the high end of Waiters’ sentencing guidelines, according to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, and the suspended sentence is on numerous conditions, including uniform good behavior while in prison and for an additional five years following his release, indeterminate supervised probation, sex offender treatment, not having any unsupervised contact with minors, regular polygraph testing, no alcohol or drug use, no pornography and no contact with the victim.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi said Waiters “has committed one of the most terrible and unforgivable crimes” in that “he sexually abused and robbed the innocence of a child.”

“This sentence will not undo what this defendant has done, but it will protect other children from harm,” Fatehi said. “We hope that this sentence offers some closure for the victim and the victim’s family.”