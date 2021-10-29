Norfolk man found guilty on all charges after 4-year-old son’s death

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After only four-and-a-half hours of deliberation, a jury in Norfolk found Hank Smith Jr. guilty of all charges in connection to the death of his 4-year-old son.

Smith faced felony homicide, child abuse or child neglect, child cruelty as well as child neglect charged. His son, Larkin Carter Carr, was beaten to death at their Sangamon Avenue home in November 2018.

After four days of testimony, both sides presented closing arguments in the trial on October 28. Those arguments came only four days after the jury trial began.

A medical examiner testified in court Wednesday saying Larkin had up to 90 bruises on his body at the time of his death and the 4-year-old died of blunt force trauma.

During closing arguments, Smith’s defense team said the case was about awareness, arguing Bolsinger-Hartshorn is at fault for Larkin’s death and the day-to-day care of Larkin was up to Seals since Smith constantly traveled for work.

They also argued Norfolk Child Protective Services ignored a complaint filed against Bolsinger-Hartshorn months before Larkin’s death.

Previously, Smith’s girlfriend, Catherine Seals, pleaded guilty to felony homicide and child abuse and neglect charges in 2019.

Police say Seals’ teenage son, then-14-year-old Robert “Robbie” Bolsinger-Hartshorn, is accused of beating Larkin to death.

Bolsinger-Hartshorn is facing a second-degree murder charge. He will be tried as an adult in February.

10 On Your Side has learned that Smith faces 5 to 40 years behind bars on the homicide charge alone, as well as up to 10 years for each of the three additional felonies.

The formal sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 14.