Norfolk man found guilty of second-degree murder in connection to 2019 homicide on E. Princess Anne Road

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in connection to the 2019 murder of a 47-year-old Virginia Beach man.
Police say Thomas L. Christian was found dead inside a vehicle on December 11, 2019. The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 5000 block near Shelton Avenue.
Two days after the shooting, detectives charged 34-year-old Jermaine A. Tucker with second-degree murder and use of a firearm. Another woman was charged with accessory after the fact.
Tucker was found guilty of second-degree murder in November 2021. He is set to be sentenced on January 21, 2022.
