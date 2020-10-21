Norfolk man found guilty of Cyberstalking Tulsa Mayor

FILE – This Jan. 14, 2013, file photo shows a gavel sits on a desk inside the Court of Appeals at the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center in Denver. The coronavirus pandemic has crippled the U.S. legal system, creating constitutional dilemmas as the accused miss their days in court. Judges from California to Maine have postponed trials and nearly all in-person hearings to keep crowds from packing courthouses. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

TULSA, Okla. (AP/WAVY) – On Wednesday federal prosecutors said a Virginia man who sent dozens of harassing emails and phone messages to Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and his family has pleaded guilty to cyberstalking.

U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said 41-year-old Adam Maxwell Donn of Norfolk, Virginia, admitted to sending Bynum and his wife 44 emails and leaving them 14 phone messages in June.

Court documents say Donn allegedly threatened to publish the home address and personal information of the Bynum family on the internet, including their children’s cell phone numbers and social media accounts.

An email sent June 19 also allegedly said it hopes the family would contract COVID-19.

Evidence showed the harassment was part of a failed attempt to get Bynum to cancel President Donald Trump’s rally in the city in June.

Authorities said Donn, who appeared at the Tulsa hearing via video from his home state, faces up to five years in prison when he’s sentenced in January.

