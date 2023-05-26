NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Grand theft auto. Credit card theft. It took a Norfolk jury three hours to find Damian Berggren guilty of these charges Tuesday, connected to a 2022 property crime spree.

The 25-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced in August.

According to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, a Willoughby Bay resident was getting ready to leave for work on November 15, 2022 when she discovered her vehicle was missing. A few hours later, Norfolk Police identified Berggren as a suspect in unrelated crimes less than a mile away from where the vehicle was stolen.

When officers confronted Berggren near West Gilpin Avenue he tried to run, but officers caught up with him. They searched him and reportedly found several items, including a car key belonging to the Willoughby Bay victim. Her vehicle was recovered a few blocks away, damaged beyond repair.

During the investigation, police obtained video a Willoughby Bay resident captured showing Berggren tying to get into several vehicles. It was recorded just minutes before the victim’s vehicle was stolen.

The Norfolk jury convicted Berggren on one count of grand theft auto and three counts of credit card theft.