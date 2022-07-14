NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Norfolk man was found guilty Wednesday in connection to the 2018 death of a 2-year-old.

According to the Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney, John Hardee was found guilty of felony murder, malicious wounding and felony child neglect. His sentencing is set for October 28.

Hardee and his girlfriend at the time, Shelby Love, were arrested in April 2018 after the death of Love’s daughter Harley.

Prosecutors said Hardee had badly burned Harley and neither he nor Love called for medical assistance until 11 hours after the incident occurred.

Police responded to a call to their East Ocean View apartment where they found Harley unresponsive. She died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Love pleaded guilty back in October 2020 to felony homicide and child neglect charges.

