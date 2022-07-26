NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man has been sentenced in the stabbing death of another man in 2021.

Now-66-year-old Joseph Giles was given 16 years in the murder of 63-year-old Douglas Warf in January 2021.

According to court documents, Giles was captured on surveillance video entering and exiting Warf’s room at the Ramada Inn on North Military Highway, where Warf was being housed as a client of the Norfolk Community Services Board (CSB).



For reasons that are unclear, authorities say Giles fatally bludgeoned and stabbed Warf.



Warf’s autopsy report states he suffered 135 blunt and sharp force injuries to his face, head, neck, chest, back, hands, forearm, and leg.

Giles then left Warf in bed and covered his body with a blanket before leaving the room to dispose of bloodied items, including pillows, a pillowcase, and a telephone that Giles had taken from the hotel room.

Police arrested Giles the following day, still wearing clothing stained with Warf’s blood. Giles was also found to be in possession of heroin and fentanyl.

On Tuesday, Giles pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance.



Judge John R. Doyle III sentenced Giles to serve 25 years in prison, with nine years suspended, for murder and one year, with one year suspended, for drug possession. Mr. Giles’ suspended sentences are conditioned upon 20 years of uniform good behavior and indeterminate supervision upon his release.



Authorities say Giles also has a criminal history dating back to the 1970s, including robberies, burglaries and larcenies.