Norfolk man facing several child pornography charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Norfolk has been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation regarding child pornography.

According to police, 41-year-old Lamar J. Foreman is currently facing several charges including five counts of indecent liberties, possessing child pornography, production of child pornography, and seven counts of using electronic communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

Police say additional charges may be pending.

Foreman’s arrest stems from the investigation in which authorities say he used Facebook Messenger to communicate with a minor.

Foreman is currently being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.