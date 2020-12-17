Norfolk man dies in crash on I-95 in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man died overnight when he crashed into the back of a parked tractor-trailer on I-95 in Fairfax County.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. at mile marker 165, Virginia State Police say.

The tractor-trailer was parked on the southbound right shoulder of I-95 when it was rear-ended by Nathaniel Thurman’s GMC Terrain. Thurman, 50, died at the scene.

Police say the dirver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t injured.

No other details on the crash were available in a press release Thursday morning, but the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team and Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Team are still investigating.