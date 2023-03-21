SALISBURY, Md. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man died following a multi-vehicle crash involving a state trooper in Maryland earlier this month.
According to Maryland State Police, the crash occurred on March 6 on the southbound lanes of Route 13 in the area of St. Lukes Road/Route 513 in Salisbury.
A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that both lanes were shut down and traffic was stopped while a tow truck was attempting to remove a disabled vehicle from the median.
For reasons unknown at this time, a Maryland state trooper struck a 2006 Honda Ridgeline pickup truck driven by 73-year-old Norfolk resident Daniel Clark.
The crash caused a chain reaction and crashed into a 2007 Honda Accord.
Clark was rushed to a nearby hospital for his injuries. More than a week after the crash, he succumbed to his injuries.
The current condition of the state trooper and the other driver operating the Honda Accord is still unknown.
