NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk jury convicted a man of first-degree murder in the 2020 death of 30-year-old Shelvin Duntae Alston.

Michael Allen Faulkner, 40, in addition to be convicted of first-degree murder, was convicted of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, Faulkner was standing outside the Tinee Giant convenience store on East Princess Anne Road talking to other people, including Alston.

Video footage indicated that the conversation between the two men became heated, with Faulker removing his jewelry and setting his belongings down, and he tried to engage Alston, though bystanders tried to diffuse the situation, with Alston leaving the parking lot and going across the street.

However, within less than two minutes, Faulkner got into his white Toyota 4Runner with another person in the passenger seat, driving toward Alston, with shots fired a few blocks east, near Oaklawn Avenue.

Alston was shot four times — once in the side of his head, once in the back of his head, and twice in his back — and he died at the scene, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office said. An eyewitness saw a person matching Faulkner’s description leaving the scene after getting in the same SUV.

Faulkner was charged in June 2020 with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of murder, but those charges were dismissed at a May 2021 preliminary hearing in Norfolk General District Court.

More than a year later, in June 2022, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office was able to secure indictments from a grand jury against Faulkner for first-degree murder and the use of a firearm.

A jury took about three hours to deliberate following a two-day trial.

Faulkner is scheduled to be sentenced before Judge Everett A. Martin Dec. 1.

“Mr. Faulkner gunned down Shelvin Alstin in cold blood,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “That is why we indicted Mr. Faulkner and presented the evidence to a jury of Mr. Faulkner’s peers. We owed it to Mr. Alston’s memory and to his family to do everything we could to hold Mr. Faulkner accountable, and we have done just that.”