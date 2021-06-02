Norfolk man convicted in 2019 Sprint store robbery in Richmond

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A federal jury has convicted a Norfolk man in his role during a robbery of a Sprint store in Richmond back in early 2019.

The incident dates back to January 2019 when prosecutors say Johnson and his co-conspirator, Tajh Rodgers, traveled from Norfolk to Colonial Heights to commit the armed robbery.

During the robbery, Rodgers and Johnson held two employees hostage in the back of the store at gunpoint. They attempted to tie them up and said they would kill them if they told police.

The store’s safe has a time delay lock, meaning the two had to wait several minutes for the safe to open.

During that time, a customer came into the store. One employee was let go to help the customer, and was told they would die if they tried to tell the customer about the crime in the back.

The customer left, then the time delay on the safe opened.

The two stole 72 items valued at around $25,000.

During a court-authorized search of Rodger’s home, officers recovered the loaded .40 caliber Ruger semi-automatic pistol used in the robbery, various stolen Sprint Store items, and other evidence.



Rodgers later pleaded guilty for his role in the armed robbery, as well as additional charges.



Using toll records and cell tower data, authorities identified Johnson as Rodgers’ co-conspirator in the armed robbery based on Johnson’s travel to and from the Colonial Heights Sprint store during the incident.

During his court hearing on May 28, a federal jury convicted Johnson on one count of robbery affecting commerce. Johnson faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when sentenced on August 13.