Norfolk man convicted for illegal possession of firearms and witness tampering

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man was convicted on Thursday for several counts related to illegal possession of multiple firearms and witness tampering.

According to authorities, Adonis Marquis Perry, 31, is a five-time convicted felon who has previously sustained two state convictions and one federal conviction for being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

He took pictures of himself holding a Glock, Model 17, 9mm semi-automatic handgun, loaded with an extended magazine, and a Taurus, Model 66, .357 magnum revolver in both October and November of 2017.

Following that, he was arrested during a traffic stop in December 2017 after driving recklessly while attempting to elude law enforcement. Once police pulled the vehicle over, they received permission to search the vehicle. The search revealed the same Taurus revolver and loaded Glock handgun that was in Perry’s pictures.

According to trial evidence, he spent the next seven month, while in jail, making calls attempting to witness tampering and obstruction of justice. He, specifically, was attempting to interfere in the testimony of his passenger at the time of his arrest.

He was convicted on one count of illegally possessing firearms as a felon, four counts of witness tampering and obstruction of justice and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Perry faces up to 92 years in prison. He is set to be sentenced on November 17.