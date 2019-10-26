Norfolk man charged after woman’s dead body found inside a home

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man is facing murder charges following a homicide at a home early Saturday morning.

Norfolk Police say Dustin J. Wilder, 36, of the 9300 block of 1st View Street has been charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a dead body.

Officers responded to a home in the 200 block of West 26th Street around midnight Saturday for a suspicious situation.

That’s where they located Faith A. Johnson, 44, dead inside the home. Johnson’s last known address was the 900 block of Boughton Way in VA Beach, a press release from police said.

Wilder was taken into custody at the scene.

He is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Detectives have not released the motive or circumstances surrounding this incident.