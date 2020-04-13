Live Now
Norfolk man charged after shots fired on Colley Avenue

Norfolk
Jonathan D. Simmons is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and discharge of a firearm in public.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was arrested after shots were heard on Colley Avenue Monday morning, police say.

Norfolk police were on their way to a call for service in the 3800 block of Colley Avenue around 7 a.m. when they heard gunfire. Officers found the location of the shots and witnesses provided them a description of a suspect. Police later detained 30-year-old Jonathan D. Simmons and recovered a gun, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Simmons is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and discharge of a firearm in public.

He was taken to the Norfolk City Jail and released under a $2,000 secured bond.

