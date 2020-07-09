Norfolk man charged after May homicide on Oaklawn Avenue

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a Norfolk man after a shooting back in May that left a 30-year-old man dead.

Michael A. Faulkner, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm. Police say Faulkner fatally shot Shelvin D. Alston, of Norfolk, back on May 30 in the 1100 block of Oaklawn Avenue. It happened around 7:15 p.m., police say.

So far detectives haven’t released information on the motive or other details at this time.

Faulkner is being held at Norfolk City Jail with bond denied.

