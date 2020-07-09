NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a Norfolk man after a shooting back in May that left a 30-year-old man dead.
Michael A. Faulkner, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm. Police say Faulkner fatally shot Shelvin D. Alston, of Norfolk, back on May 30 in the 1100 block of Oaklawn Avenue. It happened around 7:15 p.m., police say.
So far detectives haven’t released information on the motive or other details at this time.
Faulkner is being held at Norfolk City Jail with bond denied.
Latest posts:
- Amended lawsuit seeking to halt Robert E. Lee statue’s removal challenges Northam’s authority
- A contact tracing app is in the works — but will Virginians use it?
- Norfolk man charged after May homicide on Oaklawn Avenue
- Starbucks to mandate facial coverings in all company-owned cafes starting July 15
- Trump argues high COVID-19 cases due to testing, experts largely disagree