Norfolk man presented with first ‘difference maker’ award

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Sheriff’s Office awarded its first “Difference Maker” award to a resident who has changed countless lives in the community.

Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron presented the award to Archie Boone, a Norfolk local who overcame his addictions and has gone to inspire residents to change their lives or the better.

Boone currently works with the Norfolk Community Service Board and the Norfolk Prevention Coalition to help prevent opioid overdose around the community.

He has also trained deputies and residents in Narcan administration, a medication used to treat narcotic overdoses in emergency situations.

As a musician, Boone also takes his time to reach out to teens in the community through his music.

“He is truly a difference maker for the city of Norfolk,” says the Norfolk’s Sheriff’s Office.