Norfolk man arrested in connection to sexual assault investigation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Norfolk have arrested a man in connection to an ongoing sexual assault investigation, that stemmed from their investigation into the undetermined deaths of two women in the city.

Police say the two death occurred nearly eight months apart, but the investigation helped them discover criminal activity unrelated to either investigation.

Those findings resulted in the arrest of Michael Nse Eyo Ebong, 43. He has been charged with rape, object sexual penetration, and abduction.

Ebong was known to frequent two restaurants in Virginia Beach: Seaside Raw Bar on Atlantic Avenue and Central at Shore on Red Tide Road.

Authorities in Norfolk responded to the 1200 block of Hillside Avenue for the report of an unresponsive woman on November 15, 2020. When they arrived on the scene, a 36-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nearly eight months later, on July 11, 2021, police responded to a second unresponsive woman in the 1200 block of Hillside Avenue. The 30-year-old woman was also pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say they believe narcotics played a role in both deaths. however, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be the one to determine the official manner and cause of death for both women.

Ebong is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Detectives continue to investigate the incidents and ask anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.