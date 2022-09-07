HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested in connection to a crash in Hampton that left one person dead and two critically injured.

Police arrested 25-year-old Michael Carter and charged him with one count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of felony hit and run, one count of reckless driving and one count of no insurance.

These charges stem from a fatal crash on August 21 in the 4000 block of West Mercury Boulevard. 24-year-old Christopher Shaw was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of a gold SUV and an 11-year-old male were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said further investigation showed that Carter was traveling westbound on West Mercury Boulevard. He was engaging in reckless driving activity when he struck Shaw’s black sedan, resulting in the sedan entering the eastbound lanes and striking the gold SUV.