NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An 18-year-old man has been arrested Wednesday after he was found breaking into cars in Norfolk Monday afternoon using a stolen vehicle.

According to officials, an officer noticed a suspicious car around 1 p.m. near the intersection of E 23rd Street and Fawn Street. When the officer approached the vehicle, it sped off and crashed nearby.

(Photo Credit: Norfolk Police Department)

After a foot pursuit, officers took Demontai M. Cuffee into custody. No injuries were reported during this incident.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows that Cuffee was breaking into vehicles in the area and that the car he was driving was found to be stolen.

Cuffee has been charged with possession of a stolen auto and two counts of larceny from auto.