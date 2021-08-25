Norfolk man arrested after U.S. Capitol riot now accused of sexually assaulting child

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man previously arrested in connection with the breach and riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Kene Brian Lazo was arrested over the weekend and accused of several charges including contributing to the delinquency of a child under the age of 13; aggravated sexual battery of a child under 13; intercourse by force, threat or intimidation; forcible sodomy by force, threat, or of an incapacitated or physically helpless person over the age of 13; and two counts of simple assault.

Documents indicate the victim is known to Lazo. He was booked at the Norfolk City Jail and is being held without bond. His next court date is set for Sept. 30.

Kene Brian Lazo (Photo Courtesy – Norfolk City Jail)

Lazo was one of several people from Hampton Roads arrested for their participation during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Other local men who were arrested included a Williamsburg man who allegedly said he forced his way into the Capitol and was hit with rubber bullets, another Williamsburg man caught on camera attacking police with a large stick, a man in a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt and a Virginia Beach charter boat captain.

Lazo was arrested in late May and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly conduct on capitol grounds or in a capitol building, parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

Earlier this month, he entered a not guilty plea to the charges in connection with the Capitol riot.