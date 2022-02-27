Norfolk man arrested after striking pedestrian during fatal overnight crash on I-64

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is facing multiple charges after striking another man on I-64 in Norfolk overnight.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on the westbound lanes of I-64, east of Norview Avenue, around 2:20 a.m. Sunday in Norfolk.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that 23-year-old Donte Barlow was walking on the right shoulder lane with a spare tire toward his vehicle when another vehicle struck him.

State Police say the driver of the other vehicle, 21-year-old old Juan Urrea, was traveling westbound in the left lane at the time of the crash.

According to authorities, Urrea crossed over all lanes of traffic and struck Barlow on the right shoulder before coming to rest against the jersey wall.

Barlow died on impact.

Urrea was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, driving without a license, and reckless driving/failure to control a vehicle.

10 On Your Side is still learning whether possible additional charges are pending.

The crash is still under investigation.