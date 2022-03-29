MIDDLETOWN, Del. (WAVY) — A man from Norfolk has been arrested following an attempted robbery shootout at a wine store in Delaware over the weekend.

According to the Middletown Police in Delaware, they got the call just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, regarding an attempted robbery with a weapon at the Village Wine and Spirits.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Norfolk resident Michael Cherry, entered the wine store wearing a mask and a hood over his face.

Police say Cherry pulled out a black handgun and ordered the two clerks inside to open the register.

However, one of the clerks was also carrying and was able to pull their weapon leading to an exchange of gunfire.

Cherry fled the store with nothing in his hands and fled in a red Dodge Journey with black rims.

Police say there were no injuries following the shootout.

After further investigation, police were able to develop suspect information which led them to Cherry. On Monday police found his vehicle outside a local hotel and apprehended him without incident.

Police served search warrants on Cherry’s vehicle and hotel room where they recovered a 9mm pistol and clothing used in the robbery. Police learned that he is prohibited from owning firearms.

Cherry is facing multiple charges including attempted robbery, reckless endangering, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, and wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony.



Cherry was initially arraigned and issued a $118,000 cash bond, however, police say he failed to post bond and was sent to Howard Young Correctional.