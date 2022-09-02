NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A suspect is now in custody, accused of firing the shot that injured a Norfolk Police officer.

Detectives charged 20-year-old Ali Moore, of Norfolk, with aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of attempted aggravated malicious wounding, and three counts of use of a firearm.

The Norfolk Fugitive Squad, Norfolk Special Operations Team, Virginia State Police K-9, and the U.S. Marshals assisted with his arrest on September 1.

The charges stem from a shooting incident on August 31 in the 2700 block of Vincent Avenue. When officers went to investigate two suspicious vehicles stopped in the road, a man started firing at the officers. One officer was injured, but is expected to recover.

Police detained a suspect during a foot pursuit that same night. WAVY reached out to Norfolk Police Friday to ask if that person was formally charged. They confirmed the person detained that night was a 13-year-old male who was charged with two counts of possession of stolen property (vehicle).

Officers were notified of a gunshot victim near the scene and located a man with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police confirmed Moore is not that gunshot victim. Moore is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

