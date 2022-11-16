NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 31-year-old Norfolk man is facing sexual assault charges involving a 7-year-old victim.

Norfolk Police took Travis Brown into custody the morning of Tuesday, November 15 after spotting him in the 800 block of Leake Street. He tried to run from officers, but was arrested after a short foot pursuit. Police said his arrest is the result of an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

Brown has been charged with two counts of forcible sodomy, attempted forcible sodomy, abduction with intent to defile, and four counts of indecent liberties.

Brown also has warrants on file for other unrelated incidents, according to Norfolk Police.

He is being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information about this case should contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.