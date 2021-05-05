Norfolk man accused in fatal shooting of 48-year-old man on N Military Highway

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took the life of another man in Norfolk Tuesday evening.

Norfolk police said the shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 400 block of North Military Highway.

When officers got to the scene, they found the man, later identified as 48-year-old Chesapeake resident Christopher J. Hollandsworth suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound

Hollandsworth was taken to Sentara Leigh Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the alleged suspect, 56-year-old Edward F. Gadsen, of Norfolk, remained at the scene and was taken into custody. He is currently at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Gadsen is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm. Police say they are still investigating the motive surrounding the incident.

